Night Music: June 19, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the June 19, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Happy DaysJazz RootsMcCoy TynerTelarc Jazz CD-83507RioJazz RootsMcCoy TynerTelarc Jazz CD-83507Spirits 1SpiritsKeith JarrettECM 1333/34 829 467-2Stretch It part 2Inside OutChick Corea Elektric BandGRP GRD -9601Randle's IslandThe Complete Ben Webster on EmArcyBen WebsterEmArcy 824 836-2Mind Games Casino Lights ‘99Bob James TrioWarner Bros. 9 47466-2OrnithologyCaracasLou DonaldsonMilestone MCD-9217-2Rose RoomThe Best of the Jazz SaxophonesGerry MulliganDenon DC-8520Soft ShoeHello Like BeforeErnestine AndersonConcord CCD-4031Black PearlBlack PearlTerence Blanchard & Donald HarrisonColumbia CK 44216These Foolish ThingsLet There Be LoveJohn PizzarelliTelarc Jazz CD-83518NY Daze & KnightsNY Daze & KnightsHerb HarrisHerb Harris Music Co.Robert EarlNY Daze & KnightsHerb HarrisHerb Harris Music Co.CheesecakeCheesecakeBob Leto TrioCAP 1007I Wished On The MoonLady Day: The Master Takes and SinglesBillie HolidayColumbia/Legacy 8867 13178 2ConfirmationBird SongsDizzy GillespieTelarc Jazz CD 83421Moody's Mood for LoveMoody's Mood for LoveKing PleasureQuicksilver Records QSCD 5017Two ShpeensComin On StrongRobert Conti QuartetTime Is Records TI9802Disse Alguém (All Of Me)Amoroso/BrasilJoão Gilberto