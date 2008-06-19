Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Off Mic: Encounters continues

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 19, 2008 at 4:58 PM AKDT

Although Richard Nelson concluded today's program by saying farewell "until next fall," the sea lion roars, bird calls and flapping fish will continue to be heard on KSKA through this summer. Encounters airs on KSKA Thursdays at 1:30 PM and the end is not near. Salmon sounds can be heard next week on Encounters, followed by polar bears, porcupines and puffins all this summer on KSKA - Anchorage. Learn more about the show on the Encounters website: encountersnorth.org
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack