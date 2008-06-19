Off Mic: Encounters continues

Although Richard Nelson concluded today's program by saying farewell "until next fall," the sea lion roars, bird calls and flapping fish will continue to be heard on KSKA through this summer. Encounters airs on KSKA Thursdays at 1:30 PM and the end is not near. Salmon sounds can be heard next week on Encounters, followed by polar bears, porcupines and puffins all this summer on KSKA - Anchorage. Learn more about the show on the Encounters website: encountersnorth.org