Night Music: June 5, 2008

Ain't It Funny How Time Slips AwayThe Dream teamJimmy McGriffMilestone MCD-9268-2 Red Hot ‘N' NewThe Dream teamJimmy McGriffMilestone MCD-9268-2ThanksClifton AndersonLandmarksMilestone MCD-9266-2 When I Think of OneMeant to Be!FleurineBlue musicRhythm-A-NingSan Francisco HolidayThelonious MonkMilestoneAnything GoesTony Bennett Sings The Great American Songbook Vol. 1Tony BennettColumbia Fly Me To The MoonBack To BirdlandThe George Shearing QuintetTelarc Jazz CD-83524 Drop Me Off In HarlemBack To BirdlandThe George Shearing QuintetTelarc Jazz CD-83524