Night Music: June 5, 2008

Alaska Public Media
Published June 6, 2008 at 5:41 PM AKDT

Here's the music playlist from the June 5, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Artist Name
  • Label

Ain't It Funny How Time Slips AwayThe Dream teamJimmy McGriffMilestone MCD-9268-2 Red Hot ‘N' NewThe Dream teamJimmy McGriffMilestone MCD-9268-2ThanksClifton AndersonLandmarksMilestone MCD-9266-2 When I Think of OneMeant to Be!FleurineBlue musicRhythm-A-NingSan Francisco HolidayThelonious MonkMilestoneAnything GoesTony Bennett Sings The Great American Songbook Vol. 1Tony BennettColumbia Fly Me To The MoonBack To BirdlandThe George Shearing QuintetTelarc Jazz CD-83524 Drop Me Off In HarlemBack To BirdlandThe George Shearing QuintetTelarc Jazz CD-83524
