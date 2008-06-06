AWAC Presents: Mia Bloom

Dr. Mia Bloom is the author of Dying to Kill: The Allure of Suicide Terror. With research specialties in ethnic conflicts, rape in war and child soldiers, she shares her research on suicide terrorism, a grim but increasingly popular topic, she has studied all over the world since the late 1980's. Bloom, who speaks 9 languages, details the motivation and mentality of a suicide bomber: "I can be killed any day, any time. When I become a suicide bomber, I choose the time. I choose the place."

Dr. Bloom will wrap up the first season of AWAC Presents on KSKA. BBC World Service will replace AWAC Presents at 8:00 PM beginning next Friday, June 13. Season two of AWAC Presents starts in September on KSKA.RECORDED: May 29, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: May 30, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

