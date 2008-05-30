Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: The Three Barons Renaissance Fair

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 30, 2008 at 1:00 PM AKDT

Director of the tomato wives, Megan Bladow and Shane Mitchell from The Three Barons Renaissance Fair are the guests this week on Stage Talk. The 15th annual fair will be held June 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the Tozier Dog Track in Anchorage. Fair goers can look forward to food, fun, festivities and flying fruit!

HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 30, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
