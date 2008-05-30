Stage Talk: The Three Barons Renaissance Fair

Director of the tomato wives, Megan Bladow and Shane Mitchell from The Three Barons Renaissance Fair are the guests this week on Stage Talk. The 15th annual fair will be held June 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the Tozier Dog Track in Anchorage. Fair goers can look forward to food, fun, festivities and flying fruit!

HOSTS:

Mark Muro , actor and theatre critic

, actor and theatre critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Megan Bladow , director of the tomato wives, The Three Barons Renaissance

, director of the tomato wives, Shane Mitchell, founding member, The Three Barons Renaissance

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 30, 2008 at 1:30p.m.