Stage Talk: Time of Your Life

William Saroyan's Pulitzer Prize winning comedy, Time of Your Life is now playing at Cyrano's in Anchorage. Set in a decrepit bar in 1939, the characters drift in and out of the bar and each other's lives, giving voice to Saroyan's philosophies. On Stage Talk, hear from actress, Scarlet Bordeaux and costumer, Stephanie Bissland.

Mark Muro , actor and theatre critic

, actor and theatre critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

Scarlet Kittylee Bordeaux, actress and stage manager, Time of Your Life

actress and stage manager, Time of Your Life Stephanie H. Bissland, costumer, Time of You Life

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 23, 2008 at 1:30p.m.