Stage Talk: Time of Your Life

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 23, 2008 at 1:00 PM AKDT

William Saroyan's Pulitzer Prize winning comedy, Time of Your Life is now playing at Cyrano's in Anchorage. Set in a decrepit bar in 1939, the characters drift in and out of the bar and each other's lives, giving voice to Saroyan's philosophies. On Stage Talk, hear from actress, Scarlet Bordeaux and costumer, Stephanie Bissland.

HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 23, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
