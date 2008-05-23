Off Mic: Farewell to AK host, Rebecca Sheir

Rebecca Sheir, one of the most talented and creative hosts voices in broadcasting is leaving the program, AK at the end of the week. Rebecca began hosting APRN's, AK in May 2006, following in the footsteps of hosts Shelly Wozniak and Gabe Spitzer. Rebecca sat comfortably in the AK hosting chair each week taking us all around the state with her warm personality and reassuring voice. We wish Rebecca safe travels and hope she will visit her Alaska home again soon. Over the summer, AK will rotate with guest hosts and encore presentations of the show with new AK shows in the fall.

Rebecca, you raised us up and made us better. Thank you.