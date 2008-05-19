Off Mic: Justice Talking and The Infinite Mind sign off this summer

Two programs will sign off the air this summer, NPR's Justice Talking and Lichtenstein Productions, The Infinite Mind. Reasons given by their producers are changes in funding and staff. Both shows have been favorites of KSKA listeners for years. It's public radio's loss, but it's also an opportunity. Radio programming is fluid. When a program ends, another program takes its place. When Justice Talking wraps this summer, Fresh Air with Terry Gross will available for you Monday - Friday at 9:06a.m. repeating at 3:00p.m. We will have more info on Off Mic on what will air on KSKA when The Infinite Mind finishes this summer.