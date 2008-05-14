Off Mic: Radio Lab ends, Only A Game begins

Do ya love Radio Lab? So do we! The limited series from WNYC ends Saturday, May 17th, but it will be back on KSKA. The folks at WNYC know how much listeners love the show and are busy producing new ones for the next season. Follow along on Off Mic to find out when Radio Lab returns to KSKA. So, what happens when Radio Lab ends? Only a Game with Bill Littlefield begins, May 24th at 1:00p.m. Only A Game from NPR is an award winning sports magazine for the serious sports fan and the steadfast sports avoider!