Stage Talk: The Music Machine / Hansel and Gretel the Musical

The Music Machine has been teaching music and movement to Anchorage's youth since 1982. Director, Janet Carr-Campbell talks about upcoming auditions in May and performances at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts this August. Plus, TBA Theatre presents an all original adaption of the classic fairytale, Hansel and Gretel the Muscial. Hear from TBA's artistic director, Shane Mitchel, who wrote the musical and winner of UAA's Subway Starving Artist Award, Meg Fowler, who designed the unique set. Hansel and Gretel the Musical opens tonight, May 9th at APU's Grant Hall.HOSTS:

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Janet Carr-Campbell, director, The Music Machine

Shane Mitchell, artistic director, TBA Theatre

Meg Fowler, visual artist, set designer

