AWAC Presents: Ambassador Sudjahnan

Ambassador of The Republic of Indonesia to the United States, Sudjadnan Parnohadiningrat spoke on "Indonesia - US relations and current Indonesian development" in Anchorage on May 2nd. Today The Republic of Indonesia is the third largest democracy in the world. Ambassador Sudjahnan discussed Indonesia's trade relations with China, combating terrorism, and economic models of the past and present.RECORDED: May 2, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: May 9, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio.

