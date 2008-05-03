AWAC Presents: Ismail Khaldi

The self-described "Bedouin version of Crocodile Dundee," Ismail Khaldi arrived in the United States after the outbreak of the second intifada in 2000. Khaldi is the first Bedouin Consul from Israel and the first Muslim to rise through the ranks of the Israeli foreign service. As the Deputy Consul of Israel, he hopes to provide a bridge of understanding from Israel to the United States. Ismail Khaldi spoke on "Pluralism and Israel through the Eyes of a Bedouin Israeli" on April 25, 2008.

RECORDED: April 25, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: April 18, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

