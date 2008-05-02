Stage Talk: Little Women

The March sisters gather around their mother. Alora Zulliger (seated far left) and Kaitlyn Miller (standing far right) reenacted their favorite scene on Stage Talk. Photo by John HarrisThe story of Little Women is Louisa May Alcott's most famous novel, interweaving the lives of the March girls. Kaitlyn Miller who plays "Jo", Alora Zulliger who plays "Amy" and the assistant director, Marcia Dean Beck are the guests on this weeks edition of Stage Talk. Presented by Valley Performing Arts, Little Womenopens tonight, May 2 at the Machetanz Theatre in Wasilla. HOSTS:

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Kaitlyn Miller, actress, Little Women

Alora Zulliger, actress, Little Women

Marcia Dean Beck, assistant director, Little Women

