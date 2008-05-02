Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stage Talk: Little Women

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 2, 2008 at 1:00 PM AKDT

The March sisters gather around their mother. Alora Zulliger (seated far left) and Kaitlyn Miller (standing far right) reenacted their favorite scene on Stage Talk. Photo by John HarrisThe story of Little Women is Louisa May Alcott's most famous novel, interweaving the lives of the March girls. Kaitlyn Miller who plays "Jo", Alora Zulliger who plays "Amy" and the assistant director, Marcia Dean Beck are the guests on this weeks edition of Stage Talk. Presented by Valley Performing Arts, Little Womenopens tonight, May 2 at the Machetanz Theatre in Wasilla. HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 2, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack