Stage Talk: Flamel&#039;s Dream

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 25, 2008 at 1:17 PM AKDT

Dick Reichman and Bob Pond join hosts Mark Muro and Jean Paal to discuss the world premiere of Flamel's Dream, now playing at Cyrano's in Anchorage. Reichman authored the original work and stars in the play, directed by Bob Pond.HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

  • Dick Reichman, author and actor, Flamel's Dream
  • Bob Pond, director, Flamel's Dream

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 25, 2008 at 1:30p.m.
Kristin Spack
