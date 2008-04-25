AWAC Presents: Robert Ebel

While we may worry about tomorrow's food or gasoline prices, there are other more significant events taking place in the world around us, according to Robert Ebel. The senior adviser for the Center for Strategic and International Studies warns, "the 2020's will likely emerge as decade of maximum geopolitical danger" throughout the world. And he's not talking about what will happen when the world runs out of oil. The problems that the oil industry faces are above ground, not below. Robert Ebel, chairman of the Energy Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, author of numerous books on the oil industry, served with the CIA for 11 years. Listen to his talk on "What US Energy Policy Should Be."

RECORDED: April 18, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: April 25, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes