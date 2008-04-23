Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: The Three Barons Renaissance Fair 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 23, 2008 at 3:00 PM AKDT

The "Renaissance Man," Shane Mitchell and Dana Fahrney join hosts Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman to talk about the upcoming Three Barons Renaissance Fair 2008, the longest running renaissance fair in Anchorage.HOSTS: Sandy Harper; Dick ReichmanGUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: April 23, 2008 at 1:30 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack