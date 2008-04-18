AWAC Presents: Bill Taylor

The former Citicorp vice president insisted the audience decide the topics for his discussion, titled "50 years Traveling the International Finance Highway with a Few Detours and Back Roads." Throughout his 33 year career with Citicorp / Citibank / Citigroup, Bill Taylor worked in five different continents. Taylor was appointed an executive director of Citibank International in the UK from 1982 - 1994 and Vice President for Citibank Global Asset Management, responsible for the Middle East, Central, Eastern and South Europe, Africa and Brunei. Listen to his speech here and follow along with his seven different PowerPoint presentations on a variety of subjects.

RECORDED: April 11, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: April 18, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

