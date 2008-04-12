AWAC Presents: Rick Fox

Alaska Asset Manager for Shell Exploration and Production, Rick Fox spoke on "The Global Energy Challenge - Shell's Interest in the Alaska Offshore." In the late 1980's Fox worked as the drilling supervisor in the Bering, Beaufort, and Chukchi Seas projects. He discussed Shell's history and future plans in Alaska at the council meeting on April 4th . Members of the community asked questions about oil spill response technologies, alternative energy and the Trans-Alaska pipeline.RECORDED: April 4, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: April 11, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes