Night Music: April 10, 2008

East of the Sun West of the MoonGroove UpdateRon HollowayMilestone MCD927-06-2Mood IndigoIf I Could Be With YouMarcus RobertsBMG 63149-2How Long Has This Been Going OnStandardsKellye GrayJustice Records 0101-02CherokeeTokyo DebutArt PepperGalaxy 4201-2So Many StarsBrazilian RomanceSarah VaughnCBS MK 42519(Used To Be A) Cha ChaWord of Mouth RevisitedJaco Pasorius Big BandHeads Up 3078SummertimeOne on OneStephane Grapelli / McCoy TynerMilestone 9181-2Satin DollOne on OneStephane Grapelli / McCoy TynerMilestone 9181-2Body and SoulDanilo PerezDanilo PerezBMG Novus 63148-2Someone to Watch Over MeOne AloneDave BrubeckTelarc CD83510I Wish I KnewPure GetzThe Stan Getz QuartetConcord CCD 4188Cathederal in a SuitcaseSecret StoryPat MethenyGeffen 24468All The Things You AreOut of NowhereChet BakerMilestone MCD-9191-2Out of NowhereOut of NowhereChet BakerMilestone MCD-9191-2