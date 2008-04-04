Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: Donizetti&#039;s Don Pasquales

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 4, 2008 at 1:00 PM AKDT
donpasquale.gif

Join hosts Marks Muro and Jean Paal for a weekly discussion about local theatre in Alaska. This week, director Bill Fabris chats about Donizetti's Don Pasquales, opening next week at the PAC. And Anchorage Opera's general manager, Torrie Allen gives a preview of what's to come next season.

HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 4, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
