Join hosts Marks Muro and Jean Paal for a weekly discussion about local theatre in Alaska. This week, director Bill Fabris chats about Donizetti's Don Pasquales, opening next week at the PAC. And Anchorage Opera's general manager, Torrie Allen gives a preview of what's to come next season.

Mark Muro , actor and theatre critic

, actor and theatre critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

Bill Fabris , director, Donizetti's Don Pasquales

, director, Donizetti's Don Pasquales Torrie Allen, general manager, Anchorage Opera

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 4, 2008 at 1:30p.m.