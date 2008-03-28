Night Music March 27, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the March 27, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

All of You Long Ago TodaySumi Tonooka TrioARC 2116Long Ago Today Long Ago TodaySumi Tonooka TrioARC 2116Black CoffeeA Woman Alone with the Blues...remembering Peggy LeeMaria MuldaurTelarc Blues CD83568(No Longer) In The MoodAll InWestchester Jazz OrchestraWJO Productionswww.westjazzorch.orgI Hear A Rhapsody Nordic DisruptionNYNDKJazzheads JH159Nordic DisruptionNordic DisruptionNYNDKJazzheads JH159Mr. O's GrooveWonderful DiscoveryArturo O'Farrill & Friends Play the Music of Eugene MarlowMEII Enterprises/BMISong for an Old SoulWonderful DiscoveryArturo O'Farrill & Friends Play the Music of Eugene MarlowMEII Enterprises/BMIBig Brass Bed BluesBig Brass Bed BluesSteve Abshire QuartetPatuxent Music CD115SummertimePorgy & BessLouis Armstrong & Ella FitzgeraldVerve810049-2Tell Me A Bedtime StoryHerbie Hancock The complete Warner Bros. RecordingsHerbie HancockWarner Bros 9 45732-2SkyLarkRay Brown Trio Some of My Best Friends Are SingersRay Brown Trio, with Kevin Mahogany vocalTelarc Jazz CD-83441CherokeeRay Brown Trio Some of My Best Friends Are SingersRay Brown Trio, with Dee Dee Bridgwater vocalTelarc Jazz CD-83441Let's Cool OneOne Special NightShawn Montiero with Clark TerryWhaling City SoundJust Squeeze Me Minions DominionDelfeayo MarsalisTroubadour JassIn The Wee Small Hours of The MorningA Day Like ThisNew York VoicesMCG Jazz