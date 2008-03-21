Stage Talk: Arthur and Esther / Ball in the House

Returning home to Anchorage, Taylor Hanes stops by this week to talk about his role as Arthur in Arthur and Esther. Plus, the a cappella group from Boston, Ball in House performs live in the KSKA studios. Presented by Alaska Junior Theater, Ball in the House will be the at Atwood Concert Hall, tonight Friday, March 21 at 7:30 PM.

Mark Muro , actor and theatre critic

, actor and theatre critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 21, 2008 at 1:30p.m.