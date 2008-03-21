Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stage Talk: Arthur and Esther / Ball in the House

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 21, 2008 at 12:00 PM AKDT
ballgraphic.gif

Returning home to Anchorage, Taylor Hanes stops by this week to talk about his role as Arthur in Arthur and Esther. Plus, the a cappella group from Boston, Ball in House performs live in the KSKA studios. Presented by Alaska Junior Theater, Ball in the House will be the at Atwood Concert Hall, tonight Friday, March 21 at 7:30 PM.

HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 21, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack