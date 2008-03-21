AWAC Presents: Julius Strauss

Former foreign correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, Julius Strauss has intimate knowledge of the Balkans and its ethnic, religious and national tensions. Strauss first traveled to Balkans as a freelance photographer during the Serbo-Croatian and Bosnian wars. In 1996, Strauss moved into a flat in Sarajevo, where he covered the aftermath of the Bosnian War, the war in Kosovo and finally the overthrow of Milosevic. At the Alaska World Affairs Council, Strauss spoke on Independence for Kosovo: Why the west chose to support the move and what it means for relations with Russia.

RECORDED: March 14, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: March 21, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

