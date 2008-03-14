Stage Talk: Smack the Wagon / The Count of Monte Cristo
This week on Stage Talk, director and producer Kari Mote talks about the world premiere of Smack the Wagon at Out North in Anchorage. Plus, TBA Theatre presents The Count of Monte Cristo. Hear from the director, Megan Bladow and Billy Worthy (right), who plays The Count.
HOST:
- Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
GUESTS:
- Kari Mote, director and producer, Smack the Wagon
- Megan Bladow, director, The Count of Monte Cristo
- Billy Worthy, actor - The Count, The Count of Monte Cristo
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 14, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts