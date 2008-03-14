Stage Talk: Smack the Wagon / The Count of Monte Cristo

This week on Stage Talk, director and producer Kari Mote talks about the world premiere of Smack the Wagon at Out North in Anchorage. Plus, TBA Theatre presents The Count of Monte Cristo. Hear from the director, Megan Bladow and Billy Worthy (right), who plays The Count.

HOST:

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 14, 2008 at 1:30p.m.