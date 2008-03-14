Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stage Talk: Smack the Wagon / The Count of Monte Cristo

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 14, 2008 at 12:00 PM AKDT
cristo.jpg

This week on Stage Talk, director and producer Kari Mote talks about the world premiere of Smack the Wagon at Out North in Anchorage. Plus, TBA Theatre presents The Count of Monte Cristo. Hear from the director, Megan Bladow and Billy Worthy (right), who plays The Count.

HOST:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 14, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack