Night Music March 13, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the March 13, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Barefoot Calling YouBob Telson (vocals k.d. lang)Warner Bros.What A Difference A Day MakesFrom Day To DayMulgrew Miller TrioLandmarkLady Be Good Up On The Roof : The Best Of Kennedy Center Jazz Vol. 1Regina CarterKennedy Center Jazz Recordings 050104BachiabUp On The Roof : The Best Of Kennedy Center Jazz Vol. 1Kenny BarronKennedy Center Jazz Recordings 050104You Don't Know What Love IsUp On The Roof : The Best Of Kennedy Center Jazz Vol. 1Kurt EllingKennedy Center Jazz Recordings 050104I Mean YouUp On The Roof : The Best Of Kennedy Center Jazz Vol. 1Stefan Harris QuintetKennedy Center Jazz Recordings 050104Without a Song The Complete RCA Victor RecordinsSonny RollinsRCA VictorVanessa FacesEric HendersonJVCBejija Eu A Great NoiseMarisa MonteMetro BlueDesolation SoundCantoCharles LloydECMAmazonasAmazonasManfredo FestConcord PicanteAlmost Like Being In LoveThe Artistry of The Modern Jazz QuartetThe Modern Jazz QuartetPrestigeThe Moon Is A Harsh MistressBeyond The Missouri Sky (short stories by Charlie Haden & Pat Metheny)Charlie Haden & Pat MethenyVerveNo Place To Hide This HeartFurther DanceRoland VasquezRVCDAncient PromiseNo SweatGary WillisAlchemy recordsWaters of MarchA Twist of JobimVarious artists (featuring Al Jarreau & Oleta Adams)i.e. musicYou Don't Know What Love IsForever LoveMark WhitfieldVerveSavantRenderers of SpiritLenny WhiteHip Hop Records