Stage Talk: Faith County / The Diary of Ann Frank

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 29, 2008 at 11:00 AM AKST
faith_imgp4802.jpg

Host Mark Muro chats with actors and directors from the Valley Performing Arts, Faith County and The Diary of Ann Frank presented the Alaska Fine Arts Community Theatre. The Diary of Ann Frank opens tonight, February 29, at the Alaska Fine Arts Academy Theatre in Eagle River.HOST:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

  • Rachel Underwood, director, Faith County
  • David Nufer, actor, Faith County
  • Julie Markus, actor, Faith County
  • John Steiner, actor, The Diary of Ann Frank
  • Emily Webb, actor, The Diary of Ann Frank
  • Colleen Peterson, director, The Diary of Ann Frank

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Feb 29, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
