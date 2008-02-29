Stage Talk: Faith County / The Diary of Ann Frank

Host Mark Muro chats with actors and directors from the Valley Performing Arts, Faith County and The Diary of Ann Frank presented the Alaska Fine Arts Community Theatre. The Diary of Ann Frank opens tonight, February 29, at the Alaska Fine Arts Academy Theatre in Eagle River.HOST:

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

Rachel Underwood, director, Faith County

director, David Nufer, actor, Faith County

actor, Julie Markus, actor, Faith County

actor, John Steiner, actor, The Diary of Ann Frank

actor, Emily Webb, actor, The Diary of Ann Frank

actor, Colleen Peterson, director, The Diary of Ann Frank

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Feb 29, 2008 at 1:30p.m.