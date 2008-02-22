AWAC Presents: Lynn Giuliani

Lynn Giuliani is an expert in the area of leadership and management. She is currently leading and coaching a six month leadership program for Fortune 500 companies, including BP America. Consulting with BP has brought Giuliani to Alaska once a month for the past two years. In her speech titled, "Organizational Cultures: Where Leadership is Everybody's Business," she describes the power of language used within traditional, formal organizations and emerging, informal organizations.

PBS: John Brown (former chairman BP) interview on Charlie Rose - Giuliani explains how John Brown's comments display "heretical thought" and language

RECORDED: Feb 15, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Feb 22, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio.

