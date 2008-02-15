Night Music: February 14, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the Feb. 14, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

SummertimePorgy & BessLouis Armstrong & Ella FitzgeraldVerve810049-2Tell Me A Bedtime StoryHerbie Hancock The complete Warner Bros. RecordingsHerbie HancockWarner Bros 9 45732-2SkyLarkRay Brown Trio Some of My Best Friends Are SingersRay Brown Trio, with Kevin Mahogany vocalTelarc Jazz CD-83441CherokeeRay Brown Trio Some of My Best Friends Are SingersRay Brown Trio, with Dee Dee Bridgwater vocalTelarc Jazz CD-83441Freddie FreeloaderLive at ScullersRay Brown TrioTelarc Jazz CD-83405Nice Work If You Can Get ItNice Work If You Can Get ItElla Fitzgerald and Andre PrevinPabloIn Walked Bud SlantedRon HollowayMilestoneIf You Could See Me NowVerve Silver CollectionWes MontgomeryVerveWhen I Think of OneMeant to Be!FleurineBlue musicRhythm-A-NingSan Francisco HolidayThelonious MonkMilestoneAnything GoesTony Bennett Sings The Great American Songbook Vol. 1Tony BennettColumbiaFly Me To The MoonBack To BirdlandThe George Shearing QuintetTelarc Jazz CD-83524Drop Me Off In HarlemBack To BirdlandThe George Shearing QuintetTelarc Jazz CD-83524Let's Cool OneOne Special NightShawn Montiero with Clark TerryWhaling City SoundJust Squeeze Me Minions DominionDelfeayo MarsalisTroubadour JassIn The Wee Small Hours of The MorningA Day Like ThisNew York VoicesMCG JazzLizaInglewood Jam Bird & ChetCharlie Parke & Chet BakerTime Is Records