AWAC Presents: Dr. Paul Dunscomb

Professor of East Asian history at UAA, Dr. Paul Dunscomb speaks on "2008: China's Olympic Gamble and Other Spectator Sports in East Asia." He also fields questions about the likelihood of nations boycotting the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and the current situation in Tibet.Dr. Dunscomb is a specialist in modern Japanese history, focusing on the domestic political aspects of the Japanese intervention and occupation of Siberia, 1918-1922. His work has appears in the Military Review and the Journal of Japanese Studies.

RECORDED: Feb 1, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Feb 15, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes