Stage Talk: Othello / American Tales - Songs &amp; Stories of the USA

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 8, 2008 at 11:00 AM AKST
othello1.jpg

This week on Stage Talk, David Edgecombe stops by to talk about his adaption of Shakespeare's Othello with choreographer, Ethan Petticrew. Othello opens tonight, February 8th at Cyrano's Theatre Company in Anchorage. Plus, Shane and Wayne Mitchell of TBA Theatre discuss American Tales - Songs & Stories of the USA at APU's Grant Hall through February 24th.

HOST:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

  • David Edgecombe, director, Othello
  • Ethan Petticrew, choreographer, Othello
  • Shane Mitchell, artistic director, American Tales - Songs and Stories of the USA
  • Wayne Mitchell, artistic director, American Tales - Songs and Stories of the USA

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Feb 8, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
