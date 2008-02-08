This week on Stage Talk, David Edgecombe stops by to talk about his adaption of Shakespeare's Othello with choreographer, Ethan Petticrew. Othello opens tonight, February 8th at Cyrano's Theatre Company in Anchorage. Plus, Shane and Wayne Mitchell of TBA Theatre discuss American Tales - Songs & Stories of the USA at APU's Grant Hall through February 24th.

HOST:

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

David Edgecombe , director, Othello

, director, Othello Ethan Petticrew , choreographer, Othello

, choreographer, Othello Shane Mitchell, artistic director, American Tales - Songs and Stories of the USA

Wayne Mitchell, artistic director, American Tales - Songs and Stories of the USA

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Feb 8, 2008 at 1:30p.m.