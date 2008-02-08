Night Music: February 7, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the February 7, 2008 edition of Night Music with Kirk Walhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Rose of the Rio Grande The Artistry of the MJQModern Jazz QuartetPrestige FCD 60-016The Queen's Fancy The Artistry of the MJQModern Jazz QuartetPrestige FCD 60-016Blues in the NightThe Jazz Giants Play Harold ArlenRed GarlandPrestige PRCD 24201-2It's Only a Paper MoonThe Jazz Giants Play Harold ArlenMiles DavisPrestige PRCD 24201-2Come Rain Come Shine The Jazz Giants Play Harold ArlenJohn ColtranePrestige PRCD 24201-2On a Slow Boat to ChinaThe Jazz Giants Play Frank LoesserSonny RollinsPrestige PRCD 24193-2Can't Get out of this MoodThe Jazz Giants Play Frank LoesserEddie "Lockjaw" DavisPrestige PRCD 24193-2The Brotherhood of ManThe Jazz Giants Play Frank LoesserWoody HermanPrestige PRCD 24193-2You're Getting to Be a Habit with MeThe Jazz Giants Play Harry WarrenShelly MannePrestige PRCD 24204-2I Wish I KnewThe Jazz Giants Play Harry WarrenBill EvansPrestige PRCD 24204-2StardustThe Jazz Giants Play Hoagy CarmichaelDave BrubeckPrestige PRCD 24191-2