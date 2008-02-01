AWAC Presents: Colonel Sylvain Bedard

In 2007 Colonel Sylvain Bedard became the Deputy Commander of the Alaskan NORAD Region at Elmendorf Air Force Base. A joint organization of Canada and the United States, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) provides aerospace warning and control for North America. NORAD's forces consist of the Canadian NORAD Region, Continental NORAD Region and the Alaskan NORAD Region. In his speech, The Arctic Race - A NORAD Mission?, Colonel Bedard explains how NORAD's role in protecting America continues to evolve.

RECORDED: Jan 25, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Feb 1, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes