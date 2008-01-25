Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stage Talk: Il Trovatore and Bridgman/Packer Dance

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 25, 2008 at 11:00 AM AKST
bpbio1.jpg

Image and reality collide in Bridgman/Packer Dance.This week General Manager of the Anchorage Opera, Torrie Allen returns to Stage Talk with actor/singer, Roland Burks from Il Trovatore. Plus, Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer of Bridgman Packer Dance visit from New York. Presented by Out North and Alaska Dance Theatre, Bridgman Packer Dance opens tonight, January 25th at the Alaska Dance Theatre in Anchorage.

HOST:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Jan 25, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack