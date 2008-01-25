Stage Talk: Il Trovatore and Bridgman/Packer Dance

Image and reality collide in Bridgman/Packer Dance.This week General Manager of the Anchorage Opera, Torrie Allen returns to Stage Talk with actor/singer, Roland Burks from Il Trovatore. Plus, Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer of Bridgman Packer Dance visit from New York. Presented by Out North and Alaska Dance Theatre, Bridgman Packer Dance opens tonight, January 25th at the Alaska Dance Theatre in Anchorage.

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

Torrie Allen , General Manager, Il Trovatore presented by the Anchorage Opera

, General Manager, Il Trovatore presented by the Anchorage Opera Roland Burks , actor/singer, Il Trovatore presented by the Anchorage Opera

, actor/singer, Il Trovatore presented by the Anchorage Opera Art Bridgman , co-director/choreographer/dancer, Bridgman/Packer dance

, co-director/choreographer/dancer, Bridgman/Packer dance Myrna Packer, co-director/choreographer/dancer, Bridgman/Packer dance

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Jan 25, 2008 at 1:30p.m.