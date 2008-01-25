AWAC Presents: Harold Heinze

Harold Heinze arrived in Prudhoe Bay six months after its discovery in Alaska. Former president of ARCO Alaska, today Heinze is the chief executive officer of the Alaska Natural Gas Development Authority (ANGDA). He has been leading ANGDA since 2003 in the planning, engineering and development of Alaska's in-state gas pipeline from the North Slope. With over 35 years experience in the oil and gas industry, Heinze spoke on "Pacific Rim LNG and the Alaska Fit."

RECORDED: Jan 18, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA Jan 21, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

