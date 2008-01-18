Stage Talk: Return of the One-Acts

This week Mark Muro chats with three guests from Return of the One-Acts, opening tonight, January 18th at the Valley Performing Arts. Each one act play features a different cast and different a director. On Stage Talk, hear from director, Yvonne Oliver and actors, Tabitha Bailar and Ross Rawliuk.

HOST:

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

Yvonne Oliver, director, Return of the One-Acts

director, Return of the One-Acts Tabitha Bailar , actress, Return of the One Acts

, actress, Return of the One Acts Ross Rawliuk, actor, Retun of the One

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Jan 18, 2008 at 1:30p.m.