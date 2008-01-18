Stage Talk: Return of the One-Acts
This week Mark Muro chats with three guests from Return of the One-Acts, opening tonight, January 18th at the Valley Performing Arts. Each one act play features a different cast and different a director. On Stage Talk, hear from director, Yvonne Oliver and actors, Tabitha Bailar and Ross Rawliuk.
HOST:
- Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
GUESTS:
- Yvonne Oliver, director, Return of the One-Acts
- Tabitha Bailar, actress, Return of the One Acts
- Ross Rawliuk, actor, Retun of the One
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Jan 18, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts