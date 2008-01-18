AWAC Presents: Ian Williams

UN correspondent for The Nation, Ian Williams gives an "Insiders Critique of the United Nations." Quoting Winston Churchill on democracy, Williams explains why the UN is "the worst possible system in the world... except for all of the alternatives."

Based in New York, Ian Williams regularly contributes. The Nation, Tribune, China Economic Review, Investor Relations Magazine, Middle East International, FTSE Global Markers, Emerging Markets Review, Salon, Open Democracy, Asia Times, AlterNet, MaximsNews. In addition to his work as a writer, Williams frequently comments on world events on a wide variety of radio and TV outlets, including Hardball, The O'Reilly Factor, Scarborough Country, UN TV and many more.RECORDED: Jan 11, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Jan 18, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio.

