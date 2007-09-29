KSKA back at full power

After a few weeks of reduced signal during our HD Radio and analog transmitter upgrade, KSKA is once again operating at full power. While there might be some brief transmitting hiccups over the next several days as we settle in, the good news is that KSKA now reaches out its traditional broadcast footprint.Thanks to everyone for staying with KSKA through this transition! We really do appreciate your patience and support for while this important work was done to give you better radio service.We'll have more HD Radio announcements in the months to come, but in the mean time, enjoy KSKA's full-power signal from our new transmitter. And feel free to browse our transmitter upgrade photos.