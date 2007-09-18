Out with the Old, In with the New

We've completed the first part of our transmitter upgrade project. Our old transmitter is being moved out and new ones moved in. We're temporarily operating at low power as gear is positioned and tested in its final setup.We're still expecting KSKA's signal to go back up to full power by the end of September, possibly sooner.In the mean time, you might be interested to learn more about the new technology we're bringing online soon: HD Radio. You can read more about HD Radio right here on our site -- we have a quick overview and some FAQs related to our installation.Thanks again for sticking around with KSKA during this transition. You are the best.Bede