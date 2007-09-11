KSKA at Low Power

Installation of KSKA's transmitter equipment for analog and HD Radio continues at Goose Bay this week affecting KSKA's signal. FM 91.1 will be at reduced power until the installation is complete. You may find that some radios are affected and others are not. Crews are working to replace two analog transmitters the station uses and add another antenna capable of transmitting HD Radio.By the end of this week, transmissions will increase in power, but will still operate below half of their normal levels. Full-power transmissions are scheduled to resume by the end of the month.We apologize for the reduction in power for KSKA during this important installation, but it is necessary to ensure a safe installation. Thank you for letting us know how important KSKA is to you and for your support.--Bede