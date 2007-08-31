Stage Talk: Anchorage Community Theater (ACT) 2007-2008 Season

Hosts Kristina Church and Mark Muro talk to Ron Holmstrom, Executive Director of Anchorage Community Theatre (ACT), about the upcoming ACT 2007-2008 season. Scheduled productions include "The Wizard of Oz" (October 2007), "The Perfect Wedding" (November 2007), "The Nerd" (February 2008) and "Mousetrap" (April 2008).HOSTS:

Kristina Church, actor and theater critic

Mark Muro, actor and theater critic

GUEST: Ron Holmstrom, Executive Director, Anchorage Community TheatreORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Aug 31 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcast.