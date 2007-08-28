APRN's talented reporters do most of their work in audio. But some of our multi-talented folks work in more than one medium. Take AK's Scott Burton in Juneau.Scott was recently published in Bluegrass Unlimited with an article entitled Carl Hoffman: A Weekend with the Father of Alaskan Bluegrass. Some listeners may remember Scott's AKpiece on the longtime Fairbanks resident.The article and the AK piece outline Carl’s life in Alaska and how he transplanted bluegrass here in the 1970s from New Jersey. Carl’s band worked around Fairbanks and eventually got hired by Alyeska to play bluegrass in pipeline construction camps.Carl continues to play bluegrass around Alaska and has inspired and mentored a busload of bluegrass musicians. Among them are the members of Scott’s Juneau-based band, Bluegrass 101.A magazine with a copy of the July 2007 article can be purchased online at www.bluegrassunlimited.com.You can see additional photos from Scott's Alaskan bluegrass travels here.