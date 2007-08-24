Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: The Pillowman

Alaska Public Media
Published August 24, 2007 at 9:01 AM AKDT

Host Mark Muro talks with Laure MacConnell, Danny Jones and Stuart Matthews about UAA Theater On the Rock's production of The Pillowman. Running August 31 through September 9, you can see The Pillowman at UAA's Jerry Harper Studio Theater in the Arts Building. The play is for mature audiences and includes intense violence, hard language and adult subject matter.HOST: Mark Muro, actor and theatre criticGUESTS:

  • Laure McConnell, director, The Pillowman
  • Danny Jones, actor, The Pillowman
  • Stuart Matthews, actor, The Pillowman

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Aug. 24 at 1:30p.m.
