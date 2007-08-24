Stage Talk: The Pillowman

Host Mark Muro talks with Laure MacConnell, Danny Jones and Stuart Matthews about UAA Theater On the Rock's production of The Pillowman. Running August 31 through September 9, you can see The Pillowman at UAA's Jerry Harper Studio Theater in the Arts Building. The play is for mature audiences and includes intense violence, hard language and adult subject matter.HOST: Mark Muro, actor and theatre criticGUESTS:

Laure McConnell, director, The Pillowman

director, The Pillowman Danny Jones, actor, The Pillowman

actor, The Pillowman Stuart Matthews, actor, The Pillowman

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Aug. 24 at 1:30p.m.