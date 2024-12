Actor, co-writer and co-producer John Castro drops by and talks with host Mark Muro about Cooking: con Karimi con Castro, a play that not only entertains the audience, but feeds them too. The play runs August 17 to 19 at Out North.HOST: Mark Muro, actor and theatre criticGUEST: John Castro, actor, writer and co-producerORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Aug 3, 2007 at 1:30 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.