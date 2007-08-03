Stage Talk: Out North Preview / The Music Machine
This week Mark Muro and Kristina Church chat with Mike Huelsman about Out North's upcoming theater season and with Christian Heppinstall about Theater Artists United. Plus, Janet Carr-Campbell and Rebecca Jones stop by to talk about "The Music Machine," opening at the Discovery Theater August 8.HOSTS: Mark Muro and Kristina Church, actors and theatre criticsGUESTS:
- Mike Huelsman, Executive Director, Out North / VSA Arts of Alaska
- Christian Heppinstall, playwright and Artistic Director, Theatre Artists United
- Janet Carr-Campbell, director, "The Music Machine"
- Rebecca Jones, performer, "The Music Machine"
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Aug 3, 2007 at 1:30 p.m.