Hosts Mark Muro and Kristina Church discuss the Brown Eyed Girls production of, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" with actors Kevin Goff and Lilly Blouin and director Lainie Dreas. The show runs at Cyrano's Theatre Company from July 27 to August 26.HOSTS: Mark Muro and Kristina Church, actors and theatre criticsGUESTS:

Kevin Goff, actor

actor Lilly Blouin, actor

actor Lainie Dreas, director (Ms. Dreas recently appeared on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler)

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Jul 27, 2007 at 1:30 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Post your comment or question belowSUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.