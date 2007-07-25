Congratulations AK!

Please join us in congratulating AK on their third consecutive national win at the Public Radio News Directors, Inc. (PRNDI) national competition. AK was voted the Best News and Public Affairs Program at the PRNDI awards ceremony this past Saturday in New Orleans. AK first won second place in 2004 and has taken first place for 2005, 2006 and now 2007!Better yet, AK didn't win some small regional or token award. In the Division A competition, AK was up against reporting from local stations in the largest markets across the country, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, Chicago and more. They beat out 34 other worthy entrants in the process.Be sure to check out the judges' comments, as shown on the APRN site today. Their comments explain in detail why KSKA is proud to air AK every week, once on Saturday mornings at 10:00 a.m. and again on Tuesday mornings at 11:00 a.m. (right after Talk of Alaska).Congratulations to Duncan Moon, Executive Producer and Editor as well as Jessica Cochran, Rebecca Sheir, Ellen Lockyer, Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock, Scott Burton and the many contributors to AK from across Alaska!The winning entry, from November 18, 2006, is attached to this posting. Or just visit the AK web site to browse the archives or sign up for the podcast.