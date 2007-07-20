Stage Talk: Seussical / Veronica and John

Hosts Mark Muro and Kristina Church profile two Anchorage shows this week. First they chat with Broadway Kidz's Jill Bess with Lizzie Gogolosky and Leah Matfield from Alaska Theater of Youth's production of Suessical, the Musical, based on Dr. Seuss stories.In the second half meet Veronica Page and John Fraiser, performers in their self-titled cabaret show, Veronica and John: Together Again, running at the Wild Berry Theater.HOSTS: Mark Muro and Kristina Church, actors and theatre criticsGUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 20, 2007 at 1:30 p.m.