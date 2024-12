Kristina Church talks with Mira Donnelly and Tom Kellog with the Mentor Artists Playwrights Project as well as Tracy Hinkson who was back in Alaska to help with the project.HOST: Kristina Church, actor and theatre criticGUESTS: Mira Donnelly; Tom Kellog; Tracy HinksonORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 6, 2007 at 1:30 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Post your comment or question belowSUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.