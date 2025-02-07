Marc Silver
The end of the emergency declaration comes more than three years after the World Health Organization announced it on Jan. 30, 2020.
Each week, we answer frequently asked questions about life during the coronavirus crisis. If you have a question you'd like us to consider for a future post, email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line: "Weekly Coronavirus Questions."
Should you quarantine? Get tested? Mask up? Insist on masks for others? There are many tricky situations to navigate in our delta variant, semi-vaccinated world. Here's advice from experts.