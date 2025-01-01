Flower-webdesign, llc
Advocates say the Ambler Road and mining projects risk contaminating the Kobuk River watershed and hurting the region’s subsistence species.
The Arctic Domain Awareness Center will receive $46 million to study Arctic geopolitics, commerce, food security and climate change.
Join Alaska Public Media, in partnership with North by North, the Anchorage International Film Festival, and the Anchorage Museum for a free screening of…
Some neighborhoods waited more than a week to be plowed after recent snowstorms.
Alysha Cypher with the Prince William Sound Science Center has a $400,000 EPA grant to use waste heat from the local electric co-op to dry Cordova seaweed.
Alaska communities have an opportunity to invest heavily in climate change mitigation at the local level, by targeting federal grants.
Suicide is preventable, but it takes a community-wide effort. The students of Nelson Island School in Toksook Bay are using a model working with the…
Alaska Public Media invites you to a free community screening of the documentary Wisdom Gone Wild.A vibrant tender cine-poem, a filmmaker collaborates…
We asked attendees at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention how often they think about climate change. Here’s what they said.
Dozens of representatives across Alaska spoke at a forum to express concerns about subsistence food access and rights.